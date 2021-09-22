Juju allegations hit 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful as mum of contestant drops shocker

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Mother of Edith Arthur popularly known as Kwansema who was a contestant for TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 has made some shocking revelations.



The flagship program which seeks to showcase the talents of contestants has taken another dimension to the utmost surprise of those who listened to Cape Coast’s Kastle FM on Saturday.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Kwansema’s mother revealed that her daughter suffered severally from spiritual attacks which affected her stage performances.



“It is true that what the ladies are doing on Ghana’s Most Beautiful goes beyond what we see in the physical realm, some of the ladies use juju.



“Kwansema has been attacked severally with juju which sometimes has affected her performance on stage. She told me about her ordeal after doing the Asafo performance.



“After attacking her spiritually and realizing that it has failed, some of her colleagues decided to attack her physically because some of the girls see her as a threat.”



Edith Kwansema Arthur who is a student at the University of Cape Coast, unfortunately, exited the competition after coming in last at the end of the previous week.