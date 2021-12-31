Judith Appiah Esinam wins 2021 edition of Next Gospel Star

Entertainment of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Next Gospel Star reality show, powered by Ceejay Multimedia has come to an end. The climax of the second season of the Next Gospel Star came off at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



At the end of the show, the winner of the grand finale, Judith Appiah Mensah, walked away with various prizes including a cash prize, a recording deal and a travel package.



The competing contestants in the finale competition were; Becky, Antwi, Nesta, Portia, Cosmos, Naa and Judith.

The reality show seeks to unearth and reward gospel music talent in Ghana.



Watch excerpts of the finals of the Next Gospel Star Season 2 below:



