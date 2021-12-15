Judge reverses Akuapem Poloo's 90-day jail sentence, fines her GHC12,000

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Court of Appeal has fined Akuapem Poloo GHC12, 000 to overrule her 90-day jail term imposed on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.



Actress Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloos’ Lawyers led by Andrew Kudzo Vortia filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal challenging the dismissal of her appeal by the High Court.



On Monday, December 1, 2021, the High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey dismissed her Appeal seeking a non-custodial sentence instead of a custodial sentence.



The High Court ruled that the 90 days custodial sentence imposed on her by the Circuit Court was not “manifestly excessive” and “harsh” and therefore cannot interfere with that decision.



A copy of the notice of appeal sighted by Starrfm.com.gh filed on Monday, December 6, 2021, stated as follows;



“Please take note that the convict/appellant/appellant hearin, being aggrieved by the judgement of the High Court Criminal Division (1)Accra, Her Ladyship Ruby Aryeetey dated 1st December 2021 dismissing the appellant appeal against the conviction and sentenced to 90 days imprisonment imposed on the appellant on each count to run concurrently by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann dated April 16, 2021, hereby appeals to the court of appeal on the grounds set out below and for the release stated hereunder.



“That the learned judge erred in failing to appreciate that as a young first offender and a single parent, a noncustodial sentenced of a fine instead of a custodial sentence of 90days imposed on the appellant by the trial court is appropriate in this case,” the notice of appeal stated.



“That the custodial sentence of 90 days imposed on the appellant be set aside and in lieu, be substituted with a non-custodial sentence or a fine,” it added.