Joyful Way Incorporated turns 50

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Joyful Way Incorporated (JWI), one of the pioneers of contemporary gospel music says it is grateful to God for bringing the group this far and for the lives God has transformed through the group.



A year-long anniversary which is on the theme, “Our story, Impact and legacy" is to reiterate the group’s commitment to winning more souls for Christ.



Speaking at the media launch in Accra, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Joyful Way Incorporated, Mr. Samuel Ewool, said the Joyful Way has over the past 50 years produced 15 albums with over 120 songs recorded on these albums.



“Many of these songs, such as Jesus Thank You, Osee Yie, Begye Wo Ayeyi, Osabarima and others have impacted the lives of Ghanaians as well as non-Ghanaians across the world,” he disclosed.



He stressed the lyrics of these songs have brought hope, restoration, and joy to many hearts in Ghana and abroad.



Mr. Ewool added that the ministration of their songs has brought salvation to many souls, some of whom have today become pastors, marriage counselors, evangelists, and minstrels across the world.



