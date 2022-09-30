Joyce asks Dr UN to leave her house

Entertainment of Friday, 30 September 2022

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has asked Dr UN to leave her house barely two weeks into the marriage they claimed to have spent over 300, 000 cedis on.



In a video shared on Instagram by blogger, Vim News Ghana, the former female AIDS Ambassador disclosed it was difficult living with the awards organiser.



While making this known, she could be seen angry when she asked the controversial Global Blueprint Excellence Awards organiser, not to touch her while making her point clear.



According to Joyce, it's not as if Dr UN doesn't have a house of his own.



Joyce’s video follows a post she shared on social media insinuating she was tired of leaving with her newly wedded husband after he had gifted her a brand new car.



According to Joyce, she is "going through a lot right now."



The wife of Kwame Owusu Fordjour in her post proposed that marriage shouldn’t be a lifetime union between a man and woman but renewable by contract.



"I think marriage should be contractual. Maximum years of living together 3 years and a minimum of one month so that when both of you are not compatible, you can terminate the marriage contract. I am going through a lot right now. Feeling depressed," read the post sighted by GhanaWeb on September 29.





