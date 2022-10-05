Joyce Dzidzor reveals marriage with Dr UN was contract based

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Former AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has finally revealed that her 'marriage' to Kwame Fordjour, otherwise known as Dr UN, was based on a contract.



In a new video that has since gone public, Joyce Dzidzor disclosed that despite the end of the contract marriage she is grateful to all the people who supported them.



“Thank you for making our marriage a memorable one. We are so grateful for every support you have given us. Our marriage was based on a contract. We had a two weeks marriage contract and we really enjoyed our marriage.



“We are not divorcing ooo. We are not divorcing. We are always going to renew our vows because I don't live in Ghana. I will be going to Germany soon but my husband is still my husband,” she said.



On September 23, 2022, photographs of the pair’s supposed wedding service surfaced with an announcement that they were now a couple, leaving some Ghanaians confused and surprised.



According to some Ghanaians, Dr UN and the former AIDS ambassador have figured out how to catch their attention with their relationship.



Although many people feel their relationship was staged to court attention, the couple insist their love was genuine.







