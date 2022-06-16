Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joyce Blessing's management releases statement on leaked video



Joyce Blessing called out by husband over leaked video



Husband claims his wife's management lied



Dave Joy, husband of gospel musician Joyce Blessing, has denied being the man mentioned in his wife's leaked video.



In a viral video that has since sparked chaos on social media, seemingly intoxicated Joyce Blessing, was captured begging a certain Kwame not to end their relationship.



But according to Joyce’s husband who identifies himself as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi (Dave Joy) and not Kwame, his wife’s video was clearly meant for somebody else and not him.



He emphasized that Joyce sent the said video to her lover whiles they were still married, thereby, squashing claims by her management that the ‘Kwame’ mentioned in her video was him (Dave Joy).



"Joyce blessing wishes the general public to disregard the spin being placed on a viral video currently circulating on social media to place Joyce Blessing in a bad light. This video is, first of all, an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband and the contents were not meant to be circulated publicly," parts of the release read.



In a twist, Dave Joy in a self-recorded video sighted by GhanaWeb wished to clear his name from the messy situation her partner had created for herself by denying his involvement.



"Ghanaians, I called Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. I am not called by the name Kwame. Joyce never sent that video to me but that Kwame she made mention of. I didn't want to comment but I am only clearing my name due to a lie. Indeed she was wearing my ring in the leaked video."



Dave in the video that exposed the award-winning singer noted that Joyce still remains his wife although there have separated.



"Joyce's management claim that the video was recorded and sent to me. I want to state that Joyce is still my wife because we haven't traditional dissolved our marriage," he added.



The video that has gone viral was leaked by Nana Agradaa who has vowed to expose Joyce. Her move was triggered by the singer's comment made on her marital issues with husband, Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng.



Check out the video of Dave Joy below:



