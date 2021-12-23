Joyce Blessing’s marital glitch revisited; husband sues Computer Man

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 December 2021

David Adu Gyamfi, the estranged husband of gospel musician Joyce Blessing, has sued Eric Nana Akwasi Amponsah following some allegations the church leader made against him.



In a writ of summons available to GhanaWeb, Mr. Gyamfi, popularly known as Dave Joy, is seeking special damages of GH¢5,000,000 from Eric Amponsah, otherwise known as ‘Computer Man’, and GH¢2,000,000 from Oman Channel, the platform the said defamatory comments were made.



Dave Joy, through his lawyer, also wants an “order asking the 1st Defendant to render apology and say what is the truth on 2nd Defendant’s station”.



On the back of reports that DNA test results had shown that one of the three children of Joyce Blessing was not her husband’s, Computer Man in an interview raised doubts as he questioned the authenticity of the results on the basis that Joyce Blessing’s consent was not sought. He described it as bogus and served indication of his readiness to pay for another one.



The preacher who claimed to have been a marriage adjudicator further claimed without evidence that Joyce Blessing red-handedly caught the husband making advances on another lady.



Computer Man is also said to have alleged that Dave Joy had taken all the properties they had made, among others.



According to the lawyer of Dave Joy, none of the numerous allegations leveled against his client is true and thus, have reduced “the reputation of the Plaintiff in the right-thinking members of the society, which has affected Plaintiff’s work and studio”.







