Joyce Blessing's former publicist celebrates birthday with stunning photos

Jullie Jay-Kan is a year older



Jullie Jay-Kanz releases new photos to mark birthday



Jullie and Joyce Blessing fall out after misunderstanding



Juliana Ntiamoah, blogger and former publicist of gospel musician Joyce Blessing, has marked a new year with stunning photos.



Professionally known as Jullie Jay-Kanz, friends and followers on social media have celebrated her birthday which falls on December 9.



Tons of well-wishers have also reacted to the special photos shared on her platform in honour of the new chapter in her life. Pictured in blue pants and a blazer, Jullie, revealed that she is grateful to God for giving her strength and life.



"December, 9 Queen. Grateful for another year," she captioned the images.



Jullie who was the publicist of Joyce Blessing had a messy fight with the musician back in 2020. It would be recalled that Joyce pointed accusing fingers at her then publicist over the collapse of her marriage to her husband, Dave Joy.



"Juliana Ntiamoah, that is your name, the way you will suffer, it will affect your entire generation. I have done you no wrong, whatever you asked for has been paid to you. This curse will manifest heavily on your life because I have done you no wrong, yet you want to cause me pain", Joyce in a viral audio last year retorted.



Speaking on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb last year, Jullie told host, Abrantepa, that she cannot be blamed for the singer's woes, adding that she still owned her money after her three-year unpaid service.



“She owes me. She borrowed from me and has not paid...I’m not involved in anything she’s said about me and she knows it. I’m not a bad person. When she didn’t have money, I worked for her as a sister so she should stop painting me black,” she said.



Fast forward to December 2021, fresh allegations have been levelled against Joyce Blessing. According to radio presenter Kwasi Aboagye, a DNA test has shown that Dave Joy is not the father of one of the three children.



"Indeed a DNA test was conducted and it proved that it’s just one child that doesn’t belong to Joyce Blessing’s ex-husband out of the three children. You haven’t seen any DNA test yet you keep gossiping and spewing lies. Some of you are reporting that Joyce Blessing’s ex-husband has discovered that two of their children are not his,” Kwasi Aboagye stated during the Peace FM Entertainment Review show monitored by GhanaWeb.





