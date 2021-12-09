Joyce Blessing adds to gospel musicians whose marriages suffered setbacks

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joyce Blessing's marriage on the verge of collapse



Joyce Blessing's publicist claims she cheated on her husband



List of gospel musicians whose marriages were punctuated with controversies



Award-winning singer Joyce Blessing is the latest to join the list of gospel musicians whose marital glitch became public.



Married to Dave Joy who doubled as her manager, the couple were known to have been blessed with three children. However, in the year 2020, their beautiful union was reported to have come to an end over infidelity claims.



The singer's publicist, Jullie Jay-Kanz on September 3, 2020, disclosed what she said was the root cause of their fallout. She alleged that Joyce cheated on her husband with his male gym instructor whose name was given as Prince.



Her statement came in after Joyce mentioned that her publicist and husband were sabotaging her. The two, she added, had vowed to ruin her music career.



The latest news from the camp of Joyce and Dave Joy is that the singer's estranged husband secretly conducted a DNA test on all three of their children. According to radio presenter Kwasi Aboagye, one out of the three children is not Dave Joy's.



"Indeed a DNA test was conducted and it proved that it’s just one child that doesn’t belong to Joyce Blessing’s ex-husband out of the three children,” Kwasi Aboagye stated during the Peace FM Entertainment Review show monitored by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, the case, according to reports, is in court.



Joyce Blessing adds up to the number of gospel musicians whose marriages suffered setbacks and landed in the public domain.



Check out the list below:



Mrs Gifty Adorye



Singer Gifty Osei was married to Prophet Prince Elisha Osei, a preacher.



The two had been together for about 10 years before splitting up in 2014 after which they legally ended their marriage in 2017. The gospel songstress is currently married to the New Patriotic Patry's Hopeson Adorye.



Obaapa Christy



Formerly “Christiana Love” she was married to a pastor Pastor Hammond Love, the couple was cast in a negative light as she and her ex-husband took to a live radio interview to settle scores with their private lives and marriage.



Unfortunately, the marriage ended with accusations of infidelity and domestic violence traded among the two.



She remarried and delivered a baby boy for him although her marriage with Pastor Love, the father of her three children, is yet to be officially dissolved.



Esther Smith



The popular gospel musician remarried after years of being a single mother since her very public failed marriage to Rev. Ahenka.



Esther Smith and her husband Rev. Kwame Ahenkan Bonsu (to whom she had been married for four years) were involved in an acrimonious divorce that was played out in the Ghanaian media.



While the singer accused Rev. Ahenkan of beating her up and having an affair with their house help, her husband also accused her of cheating on him with another man. After the accusations and counter-accusations had been going on for some time, the marriage was dissolved.



In the midst of all that turmoil, Esther Smith, who was pregnant, was in Germany to deliver her third child with Rev Ahenkan.



Diana Hopeson



Formerly Diana Akiwumi, the musician separated from her husband some years ago over claims of abuse.



She recently revealed that the problem that led to the collapse of her first marriage was entirely a medical, emotional and psychological issue on the part of her former husband.



She is now married to Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Hopeson, another preacher.



Agnes Opoku-Agyemang



The singer who emerged onto the Ghanaian gospel music scene in 2002 with “Yi Madesua” subsequently parted ways with her ex-husband, Pastor Cudjoe of Fire chapel in Kumasi.