Journalist Albert turns down GHOne TV deal

Albert's family instructs him to cancel deal with EIB Network



Albert to go off social media for a while



Albert's anti-cyberbully campaign with GHOne TV in limbo





Journalist Albert has turned down EIB Network's anti-cyber bully campaign deal.



In a recent public post shared by Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Journalist Albert, he disclosed that his family after careful consideration has asked him to step away from being the face of the anti-cyberbullying campaign.



The young blogger shared a chain of tweets that disclosed that in a bid to help push the campaign forward, he finally got the courage to share with his family who disagreed with his choice to work with the media house and to be the face of the project.



“Sorrily, I will not be able to play a part in the social campaign against Cyber Bullying cum Social Media Abuse at the moment. I apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result. This is a collective decision made by my family and me after careful and lengthy deliberations”, he tweeted.



Albert shared another tweet that read: “IMPORTANT! I have formally informed my family about the sudden turn of events in my life and they have received it solemnly. As a result, my family has advised that I stay out of the public domain and take a social media hiatus…an opportunity for self-rediscovery.



Albert, a young man, who showed up for an audition was scolded by Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo who served as judges. The blogger, according to Nana Aba Anamoah, spewed "utter nonsense" about them on social media, hence their decision to reprimand him.



This stoked controversy on social media with some criticising the move while others defended it. Albert later met managers of EIB Network, the mother company of GHOne TV and offered to make him the face of a cyberbully campaign.





