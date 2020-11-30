Entertainment of Monday, 30 November 2020

Joseph Matthew wins 'International Artiste of the Year' at EM Awards 2020

play videoJoseph Matthew is better known as JM

Sensational UK-based Ghanaian Afro Gospel musician, Joseph Matthew better known as JM has won the 'International Artiste Of the Year' award with his “Nyame Ye” song at the second edition of the Emerging Music Awards(EMA) which was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic on Angel TV on Saturday 28th November 2020.



Emerging Music Awards, is an award scheme that seeks to honour and appreciate the musical works of Young artistes who have excelled in the eight main genres in Ghana (Gospel, Highlife, Hip-pop, Hiplife, Afro-pop, Dancehall, Reggae, Traditional)



This year's edition saw twenty-five top Talented Emerging Musicians in the Ghanaian Music Industry being recognized and celebrated on one prestigious platform



JM who won the International Artiste Of The Year Award beat stiff competition from, Elijah The Worshiper(France), Bekey Mills(Australia), Tony 2 Bless(Italy), Melody Frimpong(USA), Esther Efua Yerenkye(USA Francis Armah(UK) Rich Boggie (Germany) and Jide Williams from the USA.



Winning the International Artiste Of The Year Award with his “Nyame Ye” hit song wasn’t a fluke as JM had worked extremely hard in the Year under review. It's the first major award the 'My Story' crooner has won in his music career.



Other big winners include BFlames who won the Songwriter Of The Year Award, and Iwan Beatz Producer Of the Year Award Silky Voice Gospel Songstress, Jayana was adjudged Emerging Artiste Of The Year.



Surprisingly, Busum Pjoung with his hit song ‘Atadwoa’ failed to win an award. The colourful ceremony witnessed electrifying performances from Queen Of Bars, Rock Anokye, Calista, Lazzybwoy, Krissy, Shatta Berry and Blaq Syrup



Watch video of how he JM was announced winner below:







