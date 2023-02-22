Jolly moment that captures Christian Atsu dancing to Shatta Wale’s song

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

On social media, an old video of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu dancing and performing with famous Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale at the Black Stars camp has gone viral.



The video, which has gone viral, shows Atsu displaying his dancing skills as he moves to the rhythm of the music with Shatta Wale.



There has been a mixed reaction to the video on social media, with many fans are saddened by his passing but happy to see him in a moment of joy and celebration.



Christian Atsu died tragically on February 6, 2023, in a catastrophic earthquake that affected southern, central, and western Turkey and western Syria.



The earthquake caused severe damage and tens of thousands of casualties in the region, including Christian, who was among the thousands of people trapped under the rubble.



After several weeks, his body was found and transported to Ghana on February 19, 2023.



The video of Atsu's dance performance with Shatta Wale serves as a reminder of his joyful spirit and his love for music and dance.



He will be remembered by fans around the world as a talented and passionate footballer who brought joy and entertainment both on and off the field.





