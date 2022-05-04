'Jollof rice' war erupts again after traveller shares photo of the dish served on a plane to Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

The famous jollof rice war between Nigeria and Ghana erupted again after a traveler shared a photo of a pack of 'jollof rice' served on a British Airways flight enroute to Ghana.



The Twitter user with the name @Joevarock sparked the debate after she posted photos of the jollof rice she received on a plane.



Both Nigerians and Ghanaians found the photo of the supposed jollof rice hilarious as many couldn't tell if that was indeed jollof rice.



Some Twitter users tackled the spelling of the 'jollof rice' indicated on the pack of food.



With some Nigerians comparing the photo of the food to the colours of the Ghana flag, Ghanaians on other hand denied such food was Ghana jollof.



Twitter, it's time I share with you the "jollof rice" British Airways served on my flight to Ghana a few weeks ago pic.twitter.com/0Q4o0X8Wzw — Joeva Rock (@joevarock) May 3, 2022

They contacted Ghana to make jolof rice and there you have it.



Nigeria 5



Ghana 2



???? — Isa Abdul ???? (@handxtend) May 4, 2022

I had a similar experience when I took @VirginAtlantic to Lagos, I laughed. I don't know Joloff rice but I know Jollof rice pic.twitter.com/AytJqyY6Uu — P Luv ???????? (@thesalonegirl) May 4, 2022

It just clicked… They were trying make it in Ghanaian flag colours! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/azmGB58N4A — Olalekan Oduneye (@lakerrss_) May 4, 2022

Exactly same nonsense happened to me in Feb pic.twitter.com/3jK9bDgyCD — Naomi ???? (@_Mystomi) May 3, 2022

I have been staring at this picture for some minutes now, and I can't find a single grain of rice. Biko where's the rice that made it Jollof rice? pic.twitter.com/ZmArVIyvUk — Precious Nwonu (@golden_pearl09) May 4, 2022

You were served the infamous Ghana Jollof Rice.



Next time ask for Senegalese or Nigerian Jollof, ????. — U (@Softlife_dev) May 4, 2022

Nope... no Ghanaian would cook jollof like that . Must have been a Nigerian ???????????????? — Staci'sbeard (@staciBran6) May 4, 2022

That's Jo-loff indeed. Joe loff! That's not Jollof in any way. And what is that green doing there? ???????????? — ephya appiah ???? (@ephya_appiah) May 4, 2022

Neither Nigerians, Ghanaians nor the Senegalese can recognize that insult to our ancestors. — Kaptain Kotlin (@greysweaterdude) May 4, 2022

It has the Ghana flag colors tho. But they failed to put black meat in the middle for the star. — Ubong Edidion (@DavidQuartz) May 4, 2022

they served joloff rice, you mistook it for jollof rice ????????‍♂️ — vantablvck (@illerii4) May 3, 2022

Forget Jollof for the moment... Where is the "rice?"???????? — BigTim (@BigTimSocial) May 3, 2022