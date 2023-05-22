Jojo Mills-Robertson narrates how close friend duped him, framed him for drugs in US

Entertainment of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Jojo Mills-Robertson popularly known in ‘Efiewura’ series as Sofo Joe has narrated how a close friend duped him and also framed him for drugs in the US.



According to him, during his first visit to the US, he did not have the required documents so he had to save some money in his friend’s account but he realized that anytime he saved, his friend spent it to the point he spent $1,200.



He says although his friend advised him not to keep money on him, the same person went ahead to spend what he had in his account.



“Later when I asked for my money, he kept telling me I shouldn’t worry he will give it to me. Then I told him that he knew I needed the money for some important things but he still told me to be patient.



“One day, he called me that I should come so we go to the bank for my money. With excitement, I sat in the car. When we got to a traffic light, although the red light was on, my friend still crossed on a top speed and I was wondering why,” he narrated in the Twi language.



He continued that “I decided to turn and see what was going on. Before I realized, a police vehicle was chasing us then my friend asked me to put my hand on the dashboard because the police there were very disciplined so I obeyed. So, the police confronted us and asked my friend why he crossed when the red light was on but my friend explained to him that it was a mistake.”



“So, he asked my friend to bring his driving licence and he gave it to him. Immediately, he went behind our car to check and came back to tell us our car had no records and that don’t we have any illegal thing in our car?” he asked.



Jojo furthered that immediately after the police asked the question, his friend pointed to him that he is illegal.



“He said ask this gentleman. He does illegal stuff. So, the police said why is he pointing at me when I am not the one driving the car. Then the policeman asked my name and then I mentioned it; then he asked for my documents but I told him I didn’t have; then my friend told him, I'm a criminal, I don't have papers.”



“But the policeman insisted that even if I don’t have papers, I am not the one driving the car and told my friend that he is not an immigration officer so why did he cross the red light? The policeman added that since you say you’re not involved in illegality and your friend also has no papers, what do we do?” he quizzed.



The actor also added that the policeman told them that it is not in his capacity to arrest them since he was not an immigration officer so if his friend feels he (Jojo) is a criminal, he should report him to the police station.



“So, the policeman gave my friend a citation and asked him not to do that again. When we got home, then I told my friend that I want to go and see my nephew in Virginia and he asked me what I was going to do there and I told him I was going to visit him and that was when I never returned again to his house,” he added.



















VKB/WA