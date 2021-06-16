John Paintsil’s wife celebrates him in a romantic video

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Mrs Paintsil uploaded a video of herself goofing with her husband on social media



• The couple who have been married for the past three years were seen celebrating their anniversary on social media



• The former Black Stars defender turned 40 years on June 15, 2021



The wife of former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has celebrated him in grand style to mark his birthday.



John Paintsil turned 40 on June 15, 2021, a day which also happens to be their third marriage anniversary.



To commemorate the day, Mrs Painstil shared a picture of themselves wrapped in each other’s arms with the caption;



“And when we’re old and gray I will tell the grand kids about the month of JUNE and how SPECIAL it is to US. Happiest of birthday to you my KING,”



Watch the video below:



