Entertainment of Saturday, 16 July 2022

mynewsgh.com

John Mahama’s daughter, Farida’s alleged twerking video leaks

Farida Mahama, is the daughter of former President John Dramani Mahama play videoFarida Mahama, is the daughter of former President John Dramani Mahama

Social media users have been left in a state of shock that the daughter of the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Farida Mahama is allegedly seen in a viral video twerking.

Farida who is a teenager seems to have learnt the skill of twerking so well that she does it perfectly like a pro.

In the video she is heard saying “this is a twerking video, I’m not even a professional twerker but let me teach you how to do up down, moves”.

In the viral video, Farida who was at home wore short pants and a black top, placed the camera in a good spot and flaunted her figure .

Some social media users have lambasted Farida for her behavior and subjecting her father’s reputation to public ridicule.



