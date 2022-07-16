John Mahama’s daughter, Farida’s alleged twerking video leaks

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Social media users have been left in a state of shock that the daughter of the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Farida Mahama is allegedly seen in a viral video twerking.



Farida who is a teenager seems to have learnt the skill of twerking so well that she does it perfectly like a pro.



In the video she is heard saying “this is a twerking video, I’m not even a professional twerker but let me teach you how to do up down, moves”.



In the viral video, Farida who was at home wore short pants and a black top, placed the camera in a good spot and flaunted her figure .



Some social media users have lambasted Farida for her behavior and subjecting her father’s reputation to public ridicule.







