John Mahama hints at joining 'beard gang'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Mahama names friends who have long beards



Maybe it is fashion, Mahama speaks on beard gang



Kafui Dey joins beard gang



Former President John Dramani Mahama has noted that most of his friends have suddenly developed a love for keeping their beards, this he believes is the new trend.



Mr Mahama speaking at the launch of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage in Accra on Tuesday, February 1, observed that the MC for the day, Kafui Dey, one of his good friends have joined the beard gang.



Also, the former president spotted lawyer and politician, Alexander Percival Segbefia, who was the Minister of Health under his administration, rocking his long grey beard, which he found fascinating.



Delivering his speech at the event, Mr Mahama, who has always kept a clean shave, wondered if it was the right time to join the beard gang.



He noted that Professor Evans Atta Mills while alive always made it a point to shave his beard.



"I don't know what it is about beards. It looks like Kafui has grown a beard, I just saw Segbefia Alex has also grown a beard.



"I don't know whether it's time to grow a beard myself (laughs) but it looks like that's what's in fashion. Myself and Prof were very clean shaving and we have continued to maintain that," said Mr Mahama.



The beard gang is a term used for men who keep beards. The trend is common among young men, but in recent times, middle-aged men have also joined the squad.



To many, it is beautiful to keep a long beard.



See the video below:



