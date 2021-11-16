John Dumelo shares encounter with a cyberbully

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media bully confesses to John Dumelo



John Dumelo forgives cyberbully, hugs him



John advises, says not everyone can handle cyberbullying



Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has recalled his cyberbullying experience.



John Dumelo recounted that a gentleman once walked up to him while driving and apologised for trolling him on social media during the elections.



“Was driving once around Sunyani and bumped into this guy. As soon as he saw me, he said 'John, I am sorry'. I asked why. He said during the elections he trolled me so much on social media but now that he’s seen me in person, his perception has changed. I hugged him”, he tweeted.



His narrative is on the back of a decision by Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo to reprimand one Journalist Albert who in the past made unfounded claims and unsavoury remarks against the female broadcasters on Twitter.



The budding journalist had appeared before the trio to audition for a TV reality show. Having claimed that he reports facts, his tweets were used as pieces of evidence against him.



Adding his voice to the development, John DUmelo said Journalist Albert should have expressed regret while on the show because some people commit suicide taking to heart what social media bullies say to them.



"Not everyone can handle being trolled on social media. Some even commit suicide. The guy should have just apologized to the ladies he trolled", he tweeted.



For the longest time, social media has become an avenue for people to spread false rumours and lies about other people, and most people who feel the pain of such lies are celebrities and influencers.



Cyberbullying is common in today’s era as everyone with a device in hand can spread rumours to tarnish one’s image. Most of the time, this action leaves one mentally and emotionally stirred up leading to worst-case scenarios like death to which Serwaa Amihere has confirmed to have almost done.



