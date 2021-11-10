John Dumelo responds to ‘No-vaccination card, No-entry’ directive for December events

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• John Dumelo rubbishes No-vaccination, No-entry initiative



• Tourism ministry issues criteria for attending December events



• Ghanaians disagree with Tourism ministry’s directive for Christmas events





Ghanaian politician cum actor, John Dumelo, has kicked against the Tourism Ministry’s intention to make Covid-19 vaccination cards a key requirement before granting access to patrons at any event this Christmas.



It can be recalled that the Deputy Tourism Minister, Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey, stated in an earlier discussion with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty that in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the December festivities, a vaccination card will be required at all events entry points in the country.



He said persons who have not been vaccinated would not be allowed entries to social gatherings this Christmas.



"Vaccination cards will be required to enter, you must show that you have been vaccinated to be able to enter. Age five and above would require a mask. Masks would be removed for special activities like eating and drinking," he earlier stated.



His comments have since triggered scores of funny responses and criticisms from individuals on social media.



Most social media users have condemned the initiative with some threatening to boycott it.



The latest to share his opinion on the subject is John Dumelo who also totally disagrees with the plan.



“No, it won’t work. That’s it. It’s not going to work. Number one, how would you know who is vaccinated or not. If I show you my card, how do you know I am vaccinated? … Were you there when I went to the hospital for the injection?” he stated during UTV’s United Showbiz.





“Let’s say tomorrow, Monday, I went to the hospital, and Kwame is the nurse. Charley Kwame, and then he gives me a fake injection with a card. The card is genuine, biodata, and all are printed on it. But how do you know that I have taken the injection? The second one is that if you are saying that the patrons coming to the event show take the injection, what about those foreigners who didn’t want to take the vaccine?”, he added.



