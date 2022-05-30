John Dumelo loses relatives

Entertainment of Monday, 30 May 2022

Famous Ghanaian actor cum politician John Dumelo is bereaved.



John, who could no longer hide the pain, has since broken his silence in a post on Twitter.



He disclosed that in the last 20 days, he had lost two of his family members – an aunt and an uncle.



According to him, the two, until their demise, were very close to him.



The deceased, according to Mr. Dumelo, are direct siblings of his biological mother.



He described their deaths as truly hurting and wished them a peaceful journey as they travelled home to meet their maker.



John’s followers, friends, and loved ones have since flooded the comment section of the said post to solidarize with him during these difficult times.



“In the last 20 days, I have lost 2 very close relatives. First, it was my Aunt, then now my uncle. Both are my mum’s siblings. This really hurts. Rest In Peace Aunt Helena Kukwa Addai and Matthew Addai,” he tweeted.



