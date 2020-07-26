Entertainment of Sunday, 26 July 2020

John Dumelo is a great actor but that does not qualify him to be a politician - Socrates Sarfo

Ghanaian filmmaker and director, Socrates Sarfo has, once again, lashed out at aspiring parliamentarian cum actor John Dumelo with the assertion that he is not cut for a political role.



According to the experienced creative mind, although John Dumelo is one of the best actors in the country, it does not necessarily mean he needs to be a politician.



Speaking in an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM, Socrates Sarfo said he is speaking to the fact of the matter with no hate or malice but a strong conviction that Dumelo is not fit for Ghana’s parliament.



‘John Dumelo as an actor is one of the best. And today if I am shooting a movie and he is available I will use him. We should always put our best foot forward.



We all know our capabilities. For example I will not be able to write songs but when it comes to executive production of music, I put my money in a lot of artistes,” he said.



Socrates Sarfo said his conviction stems from the fact that John Dumelo has shown no leadership at the meetings and gatherings of industry players and his laisser-faire attitude towards them is a foretaste to what he can do and can not do.



“I will always assess your works. When it comes to the local politics, what is your contribution? As an industry, when a problem arises what are your leadership skills in the creative industry?



I have seen the voting of popular people in our industries to occupy leadership positions who at the end of the day are not able to deliver”.



“I have not seen Dumelo in any industry gathering and there are a lot of them like that. I am basing on principles. I am talking about instances. However, if someone has evidence contrary to my opinion, it is allowed”,he added.



John Dumelo is vying for the parliamentary seat of the Ayawaso West Wuogoun constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the doubts Socrates Sarfo has in his capabilities have again come to the fore.









