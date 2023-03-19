John Dumelo doesn’t stand a chance; I have already won – Fred Nuamah insists

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Politician cum entrepreneur, Fred Nuamah, is confident of a resounding victory in the upcoming NDC election primaries.



The actor who is contesting against his friend, John Dumelo, for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat, said recent polls conducted even prove that the former doesn’t stand a chance.



Fred’s comments fall on the back of claims that he betrayed his friend for deciding to contest that particular seat.



Earlier in a discussion on United Showbiz, a bitter John Dumelo recounted how Fred Nuamah had stabbed him in the back.



John said at no point did he tell Fred that he had pulled out of the Ayawaso West Wuogon race or given him his blessings.



“At no point did I tell Fred that I am not contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon, at no point. I can never give Fred Nuamah my blessings, when he knows, I am coming to contest in Ayawaso West Wuogon.



"I am contesting and he will lose the primaries, if you speak to the delegates, they all want John to come back to continue the good work he is doing. As for Fred coming, I don't know his motivation. That is the point. "He is a liar, I never said I won't come back, I didn't give him my blessings. But he, Fred, does he deserve my blessings? That he should go to Ayawaso West. Can he face NPP?" John Dumelo said.



But reacting to this, Fred Nuamah has also established that he is currently the right pick for delegates.



He said recent polls prove that he (Fred) is in a comfortable lead.



“As for changing my mind, I won’t. Why should I, when I have won already? I am far ahead in the last polls conducted. It clearly shows. John was around 20% and I was around 80%,” Fred Nuamah stated during a discussion on United Showbiz.





