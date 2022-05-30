John Dumelo consoled after losing two relatives in less than a month

Entertainment of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dumelo mourns relatives



Actor hurt as he is bereaved



Social media users comfort John Dumelo and his family



A number of tweeps have sent out messages of condolences to John Dumelo after the actor announced he is bereaved.



The Ghanaian actor turned politician, made the sad revelation in a tweet shared on Monday, May 30, 2022.



The actor said he has lost two close relatives in less than a month. The deceased, according to him, are from his mother's side of the family.



“In the last 20 days, I have lost 2 very close relatives. First, it was my aunt, then now my uncle. Both are my mum’s siblings. This really hurts. Rest In Peace Aunt Helena Kukwa Addai and Matthew Addai,” he shared while displaying the pictures of the deceased.



This post made by the actor was followed by many social media users extending their heartfelt messages to him and his family.



Some of the messages read:



“Sorry and May they Rest Eternal, and may the Good Lord strengthen you and the rest of the family…. May he be your comforter during and after this period,” a user said.



Another added, “Our condolences to you Honourable. Take heart and let's continue to pray for their souls to rest in peace.”



“Accept our sincere condolences, take heart and May the Lord strengthen you. May their souls rest in perfect peace,” a third said.



