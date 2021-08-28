John Dumelo champions Day 5 of the countdown to 'Something Must Kill A Man'

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: Globe Productions

Actor and Politician John Dumelo becomes the sixth Television celebrity to publicly join the endorsement train for Playwright Latif Abubakar's 'Something must kill a man' play.



Mr Dumelo who like many others in a video endorsement urged theatre lovers to be available to watch the play, said something must definitely kill a man.



The actor who revealed that he would be present to watch the play indicated that the play which is five days away had a lot to offer.



Unlike his previous stage plays which focused on pressing national issues, the open-air theatre would take the approach of a training programme that centres on the attainment of project and organisational goals and adopt an innovative practical training approach that drives the audience (trainees) through a team-building activities whiles enabling employees understand and appreciate the importance of teamwork in achieving the overall objectives of a project or an organization.







Synopsis



The play which tells the story of Mr Attah, who after handing over his company to his son, and comes back to set him up with a charming damsel will be staged on 2nd, 3rd and 4th September 2021 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.



In partnership with the Graphic News App and Joy Entertainment, the play features actors Ekow Smith Asante, Leslie Wallace, Abraham MacPratt Dadzie and actress Sitsofe Tsikor.



Tickets

Tickets for the play are on sale at GH¢80.00 single and GH¢150.00 double at the Airport Shell, Baatsona Total, Joy FM, Koala and Labadi Beach Hotel, and also via the shortcode *447*1092# on all networks.