John Dumelo and wife reveal their 'secret' daughter

Actor and politician, John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya better known as Miss Gee, have marked the first birthday of their daughter.



The 38-year-old actor on Friday took to his social media platforms to share with the world a video of his secret daughter on the occasion of her first birthday. John, a proud father, was seen styling her little princess's hair.



"Happy 1st birthday my daughter, my heartbeat, my soul. Daddy loves you so much," he wrote.



Also, Miss Gee has published first-time photos of her baby bump along with a family portrait of her first son and husband who were rocking 'Batakari'.



In her post, she thanked God for blessing her with a second child. Parts of the gratitude post read: "The Lord has done for me what no man can do. He has encompassed me blessings beyond my imaginations. The great and mighty God, be thou exalted. Wherever you are, whatever it is you are doing, can you just spare a minute to help me shout hallelujah to the King of kings? He has done it again!"



