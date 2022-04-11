Joeboy ‘mad’ over cost of houses in Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joeboy, has complained about the cost of owning a house in Ghana, particularly Accra.



According to him, Ghana is peaceful but the cost of owning a house in the country is not as peaceful as one may think.



The musician, Joeboy known in private life as Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, expressed his displeasure about the cost of houses in Accra when he appeared on Class FM’s 'Drive Show' on Thursday, April 7, 2022, to promote a new single “Cubana"



The musician who says he had purchased a house in the capital city last year vehemently expressed his displeasure about the cost of owning houses in the country.



“It is expensive in Accra to own a house as compared to the cost of owning a house in Lagos,” he argued.



“It is almost unbelievable the cost of a house in Ghana, I used to think that the price of houses is exaggerated in Nigeria but when I came to Ghana, I was surprised at the cost,” he told show host, Prince Benjamin.



He said the situation in Ghana is worse than in Nigeria.