Joe Mettle wants to use me for popularity – Ras Kuuku hits back

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ras Kuuku has hit back at Gospel Musician Joe Mettle after the latter said he only got to hear of him when his VGMA plaque got missing.



According to him, Joe Mettle has lost his steam and will want a revival hence the decision to jab him in his recent interview.



Ras Kuuku says it’s imperative that the Gospel Musician gets serious and stops the jokes because he represents something higher.



“He wants to pay back what you people call beef. If that is what he wants…You know he is not popular so he wants to use me to be popular so if that is all he wants Puom Music can do that for him.



“We are talking about the music industry you say Christian fraternity. What Artiste of the Year? The Artiste of the Year that was given to him is fake. He should sit and listen to mempaebo and compare it to his other songs and see if it matches up to his songs. As for Rasta if you bring your pastor stuff I will beat you hands down,” he retorted when he was told Joe Mettle is a big brand.



He continued while speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM “I’m shocked that he could go and sit there and engage in concert party. Someone who does gospel should not engage in such jokes. If you look at Cecilia Marfo and Esther Smith they didn’t joke so don’t bring those jokes to my side”.



Joe Mettle in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM said “I didn’t know Ras Kuuku until his award got missing.”



He continued “The point is, no matter who appears in the category, there have been years where people are said not to deserve to be in a particular category; every year, it does come up, so I don’t feel like this is new in terms of how some people feel”.



This was in response to claims by Ras Kuuku that he never knew Joe Mettle existed until he got nominated for Artiste of the Year by Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2017.