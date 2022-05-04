Joe Mettle to celebrate 10 years of ‘Praiz Reloaded’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: Justice Walker Junior

Ghanaian gospel musician and songwriter, Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle, better known by his stage name as Joe Mettle has outlined activities to celebrate ten years of his famous song ministration show dubbed ‘Praiz Reloaded’.



The concert, organized by Joe Mettle Ministries, which has grown over the years to become one of Ghana's biggest and most looked-forward-to gospel events is set to happen in four regions across the country as part of the 10 years anniversary.



This year’s anniversary edition of the event which is themed 'The Kadosh' would start from 15th May in Takoradi, continue on 29th May in Koforidua, 5th June in Kumasi and finally end on the 26th of June in Accra.



Artistes billed to minister alongside Joe Mettle during the regional tours include KODA, SK Frimpong ,Luigi Maclean, Soul Winners, Akese Brempong, Ceccy Twum, Bethel Revival Choir, MOG, Ohemaa Mercy, Kofi Peprah, Ntozoko Mbambo, Natheniel Bassey, Diana Hamilton, among others.



Speaking on the 3rd of May, 2022 during a press conference organized at the Tang Palace hotel in Accra, Joe Mettle listed activities such as worship and music seminar, school and community outreaches, a walk with Joe Mettle and friends, and a dinner night with patrons and partners of Joe Mettle Ministries to celebrate the 10th anniversary including an album release.



"Because it's the 10th year, we have different line-up of activities that we'll make it known to the public as we go on - so to start with is the tour. For the past 10 years, Praiz Reloaded has always been in Accra. We(my team) have decided to start with 4 regions, and we are believing God for more breakthrough so we can add other regions to it. The Kadosh experience would be crown at the Perez chapel in Accra on 26th of June" he said.



Praiz Reloaded is a gospel musical concert designed to give credence to the importance of “praise and worship in the life of a Christian”.



Started in 2012, the Praiz Reloaded concert has in the past years served a platform for many lovers of gospel music to enjoy an atmosphere of praise and worship.



Joe Mettle believes in the power of praise and worship and its ability to effect change in society – this forms the basis for the organization of the event.



He is recognized as Ghana’s biggest gospel music export and has blessed lives with several songs including ‘Onwanwani’,‘Bo Noo Ni’, ‘Amen’ featuring Ntokozo Mbambo,‘My Everything', and more. ‘Ye Obua Mi’ (My Help) which is the singer’s latest release is also not an exception.



Joe has featured on the popular South African Broadcasting Corporation’s TV show titled, ‘Gospel Classics’ which also highlighted Donnie McClurkin. He received the Best Male Gospel Artiste in Africa at the Trumpet Gospel Awards held in South Africa.