Joe Mettle to celebrate 10 years of 'Praise Reloaded'

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

One of Ghana’s leading gospel musicians, Joe Mettle, has announced he will, in June this year, celebrate ten years of his famous song ministration show dubbed ‘Praise Reloaded’.



According to him, this year marks the tenth-anniversary celebration of the programme.



Mr Mettle took to the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show hosted by Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, February 17, 2022, to announce plans for the celebration of the anniversary.



He said that, as part of the anniversary, there will be Praise Reloaded organised across the 16 regions and, in some few countries, outside the country.



He added that this year is a big one for Praise Reloaded in Ghana.



Touching on his fan base outside Ghana, Joe Mettle revealed that the United States of America is second followed by the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Europe, South Africa, and Canada in that order.



“It is amazing how I'm being monitored by gospel music lovers in Nigeria”, he added.