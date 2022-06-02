Joe Mettle takes 'KADOSH' regional tour to Koforidua

Music of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: Justice Walker Junior

The "KADOSH" regional tour made a stop in the Eastern Region on Sunday (May 29), where thousands thronged the ICGC Jesus Temple, Koforidua, to have an encounter with God.



Anchored by prolific worship artist, Joe Mettle, the special evening depicted a declaration of righteousness and adoration through music.



His ministration provided the ideal opportunity for eventgoers to surrender all of their challenges, renew their energy, and allow God to transform their minds through His word.



The Koforidua leg featured some of the country’s top worship and gospel music artistes, such as Bethel Revival Choir, Ceccy Twum, and Akesse Brempong. They delivered magnificent music performances in worship, exhortation, praise, and more.



The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAS) 2017 "Artiste of the Year" kicked off the regional tour in Takoradi on Sunday (May 15), where he performed a handpicked playlist of his hit songs, which included songs from all of his albums as well as saints' favorites.



The event took place at Breakthrough Family Ministries International and featured guest performances by KODA, SK Frimpong, Luigi Maclean, Soul Winners, Love Gift Band, and others, whose performances resounded and created an atmosphere of worship to the King of Glory.



The regional tour is one of the events commemorating the tenth anniversary of Joe Mettle's acclaimed concert "Praise Reloaded" which is themed "KADOSH Experience". Over the years, the concert has grown to become one of Ghana's largest and most anticipated gospel events, bringing worshippers from all over the world together.



The Perez Dome in Dzorwulu will host "Praise Reloaded" on June 26. Prior to that, the "KADOSH" Regional Tour will conclude on June 5 at Calvary Charismatic Centre in Ashanti Region. Kofi Owusu Peprah, Ohemaa Mercy, and MOG will all perform.