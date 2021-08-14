You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 08 14Article 1332814

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Joe Mettle marks first marriage anniversary with wife

Singer Joe Mettle and wife Singer Joe Mettle and wife

Celebrated Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joe Mettle is marking first marriage anniversary with his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa.

Joe and Salomey tied the knot at a plush ceremony on August 13, 2020.

He shared a beautiful photo with his wife on this special day.

Joe Mettle gave glory to God for seeing them through in the post sighted by Zionfelix.net.

He captioned the photo: “Wow we can’t believe it’s already a year. This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvellous in our eyes. To God be all the glory. @serlcy_d #settled.”


