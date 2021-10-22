Joe Mettle is humble despite his fame- Luigi Maclean

Entertainment of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Luigi Maclean, signed to award-winning gospel artiste Joe Mettle’s record label has described his boss as very humble despite his popularity.



Talking about some things he has learnt from his boss within the years of working with him, he shared that he really admires his boss’s humility despite his fame.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show he said, “I’ve learnt a lot of things from my boss but one of the few things I really admire about him is his humility. As we all know, we keep learning as humans and sometimes even during rehearsals he exhibits his humility towards all of us.”



He noted that sometimes during their rehearsals, “When he does something wrong and we correct him he openly listens to us without restrictions that is the height of how humble he is,” he shared.



Luigi added that although God has raised him high to where is now, Joe Mettle still has a listening ear to listen to people and their correction and, “I think that’s one thing that’s making him go far.”