Joe Mettle begins 'KADOSH' regional tour from Takoradi

Entertainment of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, delivered a compelling performance in Takoradi as he commenced his regional tour ahead of this year's edition of the "Praise Reloaded" concert theme, the "KADOSH".



On Sunday, May 15, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAS) 2017 "Artiste of the Year" delivered a live concert performance to natives of the Western Region and traveling fans, portraying a statement of holiness, love, hope, and joy.



He performed a specially curated playlist of his hit songs, which included songs from all of his albums as well as saints' favourites.



Held at Breakthrough Family Ministries International, the event featured guest performances from other notable gospel musicians, including KODA, SK Frimpong, Luigi Maclean, Soul Winners, Love Gift Band, and more whose performances resounded and created an atmosphere of worship to the King of Glory.



"Praise reloaded", the "Kadosh tour" edition, will make a stop in Koforidua on May 29th, 2022, at ICGC Jesus Temple.



Award-winning contemporary gospel group, Bethel Revival Choir; gospel reggae artist Akesse Brempong; celebrated gospel artist Ceccy Twum and Love Gift Band have been confirmed as guest artistes to perform on the night.



Joe Mettle will celebrate the 10th anniversary edition of his self-anchored Praise Reloaded concert this year on June 26th.



Other activities lined up to celebrate the 10th anniversary include an album release (THE KADOSH), a worship and music seminar, school and community outreaches, a walk with Joe Mettle and friends, and a dinner night with patrons and partners of Joe Mettle Ministries.