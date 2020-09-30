Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Joe Beecham preaches peace ahead of 2020 elections

Popular Ghanaian Gospel musician, Pastor Joe Beechem has appealed to Ghanaians to preserve the peace that the country is enjoying as the 2020 elections draw nearer.



He stressed the need for Ghanaians to live in harmony in a recent interview on Joy FM.



“In honour of our great ancestors, Ghanaians have an obligation to the past leaders and themselves to protect what they fought for and for the younger generation to come.



“You say you are from up there; somebody is from down there. Don’t forget I am your brother, and you are my brother,” Pastor Beecham stated.



The renowned Gospel musician reechoed his peaceful call in a new song titled ‘Oman Ghana’ – which preaches against ethnic and political divisions.



He wowed the audience at the recent launch of “Agent of Peace” campaign by the Church of Pentecost in Ghana. The event was attended by Mrs. Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and many other respected personalities in the country.



Pastor Joe Becheem, who has been in the music scene since 2008 is known for songs like “Masembi”, “Se mekae,” “Ao Yesu”, Aseda”. He has six (6) albums to his credit.



