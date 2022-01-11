Jim Iyke unveils first book titled 'The gift in the odds: Walking through walls'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Nollywood actor and producer, Jim Iyke has made his authorial debut with a success-guide-themed book named “Walking Through Walls.”



The book which is the first volume in his new book series, titled “The Gift in the Odds,” is now available for preorder.



According to the description on Amazon,



“The Gift in the Odds” is an exclusive inside look into the unconventional mind of one of Africa’s most beloved celebrities. Using his wit and candour, Jim shares his unique perspectives on some of the paramount issues in today’s world. With his life and experiences as the backdrop, he points the searchlight on our traditions, patterns, and constraints.”



Jim shared the exciting news with his followers on Instagram on Friday, January 7, 2022.



He shared a video of the book cover with the caption,



And unto serious matters, “The gift in the odds” my authorial debut, launches February 1st, 2022.

Pre-order on amazon kindle, apple books and kobo. This book will change your life. I promise. #AUTHORCHRONICLES



