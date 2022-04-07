Jezebel! – Sonnie Badu pokes Jada Pinkett amidst Oscars' brouhaha

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the infamous Oscars slap, it appears Will Smith is the only one counting losses in the equation, with tons of social media users, including Sonnie Badu, unable to fathom why this is so.



Per reports, Jada appears to be getting sympathy and the audience of her ‘Red Table Talk’ is growing, Chris Rock has sold out his entire tour, while August Alsina, who slept with Jada, is also poised to sign a huge money deal with publishers to detail his love affair.



Will Smith, on the other hand, is currently counting his losses as he has resigned from the Oscars Academy, and his Netflix movie projects, including Bad Boys, Biopic, and others, are currently put on pause.



But analyzing the entire situation, the founder of the Rockhill Chapel, Sonnie Badu has joined the host of social media users to lambast Will Smith’s wife, who according to them, is a total destruction to the Hollywood actor.



Analyzing the back-to-back scandals Will Smith has been faced with since his marriage to Jada Pinkett, Rev. Sonnie Badu labeled her as a ‘Jezebel’.



Sonnie Badu was reacting to a post shared by a popular Nigerian entertainment critic, Daddy Freeze, who tabled Will Smith’s Oscar brouhaha for discussion.



“Will is the only one counting loses in this equation. Meanwhile, the toxic partner couldn’t even stand up to defend him publicly! Make bad love no kee us o,” Daddy Freeze wrote as a caption to a post detailing August Alsina’s intentions to sign a huge deal to publish his love affair with Will Smith’s wife.



Scores of social media users have since reacted to that post with most of them commiserating with Will Smith.



Oscars slap: Jada Smith said she didn’t need protection



Earlier, an inside source claimed that Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, does not support her husband’s ‘slap approach’ at the 2022 Oscars.



According to the ‘unnamed’ source, Jada wished Will Smith didn't get physical with Chris Rock for making a joke about her at the Oscars.



Speaking to Us Weekly, an unnamed insider said: “It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that she knows that. They're in agreement that he overreacted. They also alleged that Pinkett Smith is 'not a wallflower', nor 'one of these women that needs protecting. He didn't need to do what he did."









