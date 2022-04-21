Jesus, doctors transformed my body - Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: thenationonlineng.net

Actress Tonto Dikeh has attributed her ‘body transformation’ to the explicit work of Jesus and her doctors.



Earlier in August 2021, Dikeh in an Instagram post, revealed that she had undergone two liposuctions and was “waiting on the third.”



Captioning a post where she wrote a waist trainer, the film star wrote: “I have laughed a lot lately on the subject IF YOU (DO) SURGERY YOU SHOULDN’T USE WAIST TRAINER?



“Listen Up people You need to Waist eraser/trainer to follow up on your Lipo’s.. You need your gym to be your best friend too (I am personally too lazy for that.. so I opt for Non-surgical Body enhancement)



“Lipo is simply taking fat from one part of your body to another part most lacking… You eat everyday so fat gonna grow back sister..



“I have had 2 Lipo surgeries and waiting on my third but I stay fit,” she previously wrote.



The mother of one who has never been ashamed to talk about her surgically enhanced body in a new post shared a collage of before and after photos, while she appreciated Jesus alongside her doctors for doing a ‘remarkable job’.



“JESUS AND MY DOCTORS, DID IT”, she wrote.



Liposuction, also known as ‘lipo’, is a cosmetic surgery that deals with the removal of fat from a part of the body by suction (that is, dissolving fats with special chemicals and then sucking it out with a tube).



However, some persons may choose to transfer the unwanted fat to another part of their body that needs enhancement.