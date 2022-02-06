Jesus did not will his blood to any individual - Computer Man condemns beefing Obofour, Prophet Adom Kyei

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Obofour attacks Prophet Adom Kyei



Prophet Adom Kyei fires back at Reverend Obofour



Computer Man calls for truce



The founder and Leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer Man) has condemned two of his fellow pastors recently engaged in a public spat.



Reverend Obofour of the Anointed Palace Chapel and Prophet Adom Kyei Duah of the Believers Worship Center have been having a go at each other after the former accused the latter of stealing and rebranding his spiritual items.



They have since been at each other’s throat with both using some unprintable words on the other.



But speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Prophet Computer Man who is known to be outspoken did not mince words either when he called out the two for engaging in a dirty fight.



On the part of Reverend Obofuor, Computer Man notes that he being the youngest among the two beefing men of God, should have exercised restraint in attacking the prophet even if he had legitimate cause.



Computer Man also faulted Prophet Kyei for not showing maturity and stooping to the level of exchanging unprintable words with his younger colleague.



“I will not conmen anyone who sells spiritual items just because I also sell same. That was what caused Obofour to attack him but my problem with Obofour is that he should’ve understood that the man is older than he is, he should’ve abstained from insulting him.



“Jesus did not will his blood to any individual. The blood is for everyone, some generations of Jesus are still alive in Isreal today but have not fought others over his blood. How much more those of us in Ghana“ he questioned.



The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministry further admonished the two men of God to put aside their differences insisting that no man of God is meant to dominate the charismatic space forever.



“Ghanaians will not be at your feet forever; nobody had members at his church than Prophet Abednego in Kumasi, today where is he? Prophet Akwaboah, Adumfa had numbers nobody has ever seen before. But where are they? I will plead with Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, I heard him saying ‘nobody can take it from me’ please don’t speak like that.



“It is God who uplifts a man, the fact that you’ve had over 40,000 members at your church does not mean you can’t lose it. Some will die, some will fall sick, others will give up. They will be others who will be fed up after taking your spiritual items without results,” Computer Man noted.







