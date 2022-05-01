Jesus Christ is coming - Celestine Donkor shares dream

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: gossips24.com

Award-winning Ghanaian Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor has shared a revelation she had about the second coming of Jesus Christ.



In a self-recorded video, the singer urged people to never take their dreams for granted.



According to her, when you wake up from your sleep and you can remember your dream vividly then it means you must take it seriously.



Celestine Donkor then went ahead to share what she saw about the coming of the Lord, in other words, the “Judgement Day.”



She revealed that her dream about the second coming of Christ was "scary" with a host of people crying for help.



Christians believe that one day all men in the world shall assemble before God and give an account of what they did while they were on earth.





Watch the video below:



