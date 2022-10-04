Jesus Ahuofe acquitted and discharged in Shatta Wale death prophecy case

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Ghanaian prophet, Stephen Akwasi, popularly known as Jesus Ahoufe, who was picked up by the police following his prophecy that Shatta Wale will be shot by some unknown assailants has been acquitted and discharged.



In an interview with Accra FM, the preacher discussed what transpired in court before his release on October 3, 2022.



“Yesterday, when I got to court, it was an eyesore. There were four court cases yesterday; my case was the last one. The judge who presided over my case was a woman.



“I don't know what to say to her. She came in quoting different books, then she will pick up another book and then another where she will quote and quote other books,” he shared.



According to the preacher, with all of this going on, he learnt so much from being in court.



He added that as the judge moved from one case to the other, she finally landed on his case and announced that he was acquitted and discharged.



“Oh, they have learnt a lot ... I am not joking. It is serious. As it went on, I didn't understand anything. When she finished she came to my case and said, you have been acquitted and discharged.



“It felt like I was dreaming. I couldn't go out, and when I stood, they told me Bishop go this way, I couldn't even drive, I didn't know where my house was.



“I was overjoyed as though I was dreaming. In all, I praise God. For all that I went through, God has taken me out of this bondage. Everything is over,” he added.



In September last year, Jesus Ahuofe predicted that Shatta Wale will be shot by some unknown gunmen on October 18, 2021.



In an interview with Accra FM’s Nana Romeo, the pastor said God revealed to him that the Dancehall artiste will be shot dead a day after his birthday.



“On October 18, 2021, a big calamity will befall Ghana. Ghanaians should pray for our musicians, especially dancehall music performers. I saw in my vision that one had lost his life.



"What occurred on October 18, 2007, in South Africa is going to happen in Ghana. The person is a popular dancehall artiste in Ghana. In the spiritual realm, I saw that he was attacked by armed robbers and was shot dead.



"He needs to consult a man of God to pray and redeem him. I saw this while praying, but in Ghana, when you prophesy, you will be attacked. His first name is Charles. He should pray seriously", he stated.







