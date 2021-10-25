Jayana wins two awards at 2021 GUGMA

Entertainment of Monday, 25 October 2021

Ghanaian Gospel minstrel, Jayana, has acknowledged her fans for their support following a double award-winning night at the 2021 Ghana Urban Gospel Music Award (GUGMA).



Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, Jayana was one of the biggest winners at the event, as she won two awards.



She was adjudged the Contemporary Artiste of the Year and also scooped the award for Contemporary Song of the year with her track titled ‘Who You Are’.



Also, Jayana was applauded for her energetic and astounding performance when she mounted the stage.



In an Instagram post, Jayana acknowledged her fans for their support as she promised to do her best to make them proud.



“God bless you all for your support and love for JAYANA MUSIC”, Jayana posted on Instagram.



Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, JAYANA is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel artiste and songwriter.



She is noted for her soul-touching ministrations, energetic performance, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music with her mesmerizing and captivating vocal.



Jayana’s formative years were spent soaking up the contemporary gospel, praise, and worship.



She is the second daughter of the iconic Christian leader, late Bishop Dr. Augustine Annor-Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC) and former Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church.



Created as an instrument to bless God's people through music, Jayana strongly upholds her belief that as a worker of God, she has been mandated to influence individuals by showing them the unconditional love of Christ through her songs.



She participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future music talent show, competing with the likes of Irene Logan, Jane Awindor now Efya, Ramzy Prince Amui, and others.



Jayana's recording career after 'Stars of the Future' began on October 29, 2006, when she launched her maiden album, 'Awurade Ani Wo Meso’ which was produced by Multi Trade Impex label.





She announced her comeback to the music scene when she was signed on to DaveJoy Music Records in December 2018 and released a new song titled VICTORY in 2019 featuring Joyce Blessing.In 2020, Jayana released two powerful singles, titled ‘I Believe’ and ‘Who You Are’, and in 2021, she released three tracks namely, ‘Awurade’ [God], ‘Gye W’ayeyi’ [Receive Your Praise] featuring Aduhemaa and No Fear.Jayana has bagged so many awards since 2020 and is also the Brand Ambassador for Amanex Company Limited, manufacturing, and export company of household maintenance products.