You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 05Article 1798247

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jay Z’s mother weds lesbian partner

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Jay Z's mother and lesbian partner Jay Z's mother and lesbian partner

Hollywood star, Jay Z's mother, Gloria Carter, has celebrated a joyous occasion as she tied the knot with her longtime partner, Roxanne Wiltshire.

The news of their wedding sent waves of excitement across social media platforms, capturing the attention of many.

According to TMZ, the event was nothing short of glamorous, with an array of A-list celebrities gracing the occasion.

While Jay-Z and his superstar wife, Beyoncé, are renowned figures in the entertainment industry, they were not the only stars present at the star-studded affair.

The guest list boasted prominent names, including Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland, Corey Gamble (lover of Kris Jenner), and Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother.

Their presence added an extra touch of elegance to the already momentous occasion.

Adding to the special atmosphere, Gloria and Roxanne's firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, radiated charm and grace as she attended the wedding donned in a beautiful silk gown.

Her presence at the ceremony undoubtedly added a heartwarming element to the celebration of love and commitment.

ADA/BB

You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

James Gyakye Quayson (left) and Kobina Tahir Hammond

Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond

Sportsleading sports icon

The Ayew family

Brima Ayew: Meet the first footballer from the Ayew family who became a lecturer at University of Ghana

Businessleading business icon

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor concludes investigation into four major cases

Africaleading africa news icon

Paul Kagame

Africa needs more Kagames than 'lying, thieving democrats' – University don

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Gifty Abena Turkson

The IMF bailout and the expected impact on the informal economy of Ghana: A trade union perspective