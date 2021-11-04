Jay-Z joins Instagram, deactivates account shortly after

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American rapper Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay-Z, has found his way onto Instagram. Yes, he has an account on the photo and video-sharing social networking service.



Fans were elated to have the renowned record label executive on Instagram. It, therefore, didn't come as a surprise when Jay-Z managed to obtain two million followers within 42 hours of creating his page.



Interestingly, the rapper has a lone follower who happens to be in the person of his wife, Beyoncé.



Jay-Z is considered one of the most influential figures in hip-hop. He was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The rapper is also promoting the film 'The Harder They Fall' which he co-produced.



Jay-Z who joined Instagram on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, has since deactivated his account. It seems he wasn't feeling the vibe on the photo-sharing site.