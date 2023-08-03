Janarius unleashes 'Heart to you’

Music of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro

Sensational Ghanaian musician, Janarius, has officially released his highly anticipated single, ‘Heart to you.’



The ‘Atena’ crooner with an incredible catalogue has once again proven his musical prowess by crafting a fast-spreading track that is sure to resonate with musical fans across the globe.



‘Heart to you’ is an Afro-dancehall song which Janarius simply crafted words to express his love to another. Janarius further showers praises on his lover calling her a perfect creation and how he will go all out to make sure she’s well catered for.



‘Heart to you’ is produced by EKO Creations.



Janarius is well known for his energetic and captivating style and craft of performance. His ability to draw influence from the rich Ghanaian culture into his creative works has made him standout and many fans yearn for more of him always.



He doubles as a farmer and a fashion designer. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Express Tailor, a Ghanaian bespoke fashion hub.



He believes music is more than having the talent but rather, using the talent and other disciplines like hard work, dedication and investment to cause a change and influence a conversation.