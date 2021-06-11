You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 11Article 1284343

Music of Friday, 11 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Jamilla releases 'Vybe'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Official artwork for the project Official artwork for the project

Ghanaian singer Jamilla blazes the airwaves with a new single titled 'Vybe'.

The afro-beats themed single features Savaga and has all the vibes infused in it.

Produced by KaySo, the single gets you glued right from the start, as KaySo produced some magic that perfectly compliments the vocal prowess of 'Vybe'.

'Vybe' is tipped to be a major vibe on various playlists and radio charts.

Listen to Vybe by Jamilla featuring Savaga.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment