Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and recovering – Daughter says

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Corrine Foxx, daughter of famous actor, Jamie Foxx, recently shared that her father has been out of the hospital for weeks. The actress revealed this in response to a media report that said that her father’s loved ones were preparing for the worst, according to the BBC.



Foxx has recently been in the headlines due to the mysterious illness that caused him to be taken to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. The cause of the actor’s illness has still not been disclosed to the public since his daughter posted about his hospitalization on April 12.



In a recent Instagram post, Corrine shared that the comedian has been out of the hospital for weeks and even recently played some pickleball. However, she did not share the date he was released.



She posted, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support,” NBC News reported.



Corinne also announced, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”



Jamie Foxx was shooting his Netflix movie, “Back in Action” with co-star, Cameron Diaz, before he suddenly fell ill. People Magazine reports that Foxx’s medical emergency did not happen on set, and neither was he taken to the hospital in an emergency vehicle.



However, a Netflix source shared with The Hollywood Reporter that the movie remained in production and was set to wrap up filming on schedule.



As Face2Face Africa reported earlier, Foxx’s show, Beat Shazam, which he hosts together with Corrine – the show’s DJ, was passed on to Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne while he recovers.



Meanwhile, some Hollywood big names like Kevin Hart, LeBron James, Ellen DeGeneres, and Halle Berry among others, shared their thoughts and support for the star. The 55-year-old actor also surfaced two weeks ago on Instagram to thank his fans and well-wishers for their love.



Foxx has starred in many famous movies, including recent blockbusters like Day Shift, Project Power, Baby Driver, and the 2014 remake of Annie, in which he co-starred Cameron Diaz.