Jamaican singer Popcaan laments traffic congestion in Accra

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Popcaan has shared his traffic experience in Ghana



• He has expressed the stress he had to endure in traffic



• The dancehall artiste is supposedly in Ghana for a visit



The traffic situation in Ghana's capital, Accra, has no respecter of persons. Whether you are a citizen or paying a visit to the country, once it's rush hour, you are going to feel the heat.



Vehicular traffic can be hectic especially when you are new to the 'system'.

Jamaican dancehall artiste, Popcaan who is currently in the country for a vacation has bemoaned the traffic situation in heart of the capital.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Popcaan who has tasted the bitter experience wrote: "Ghana traffic brazzy."



GhanaWeb cannot independently confirm the area he might have experienced the traffic, but some Ghanaians have advised the singer to brace himself.



A Twitter user by the name, Rock City, questioned the whereabouts of the dancehall artiste adding that he should avoid using the Kasoa road, identified as a hotspot for traffic in Ghana. He wrote: "You dey Kasoa anaa cus that area mad ohh?"



Another, Bismarck Pebi commenting on Popcaans post wrote: "I just hope it’s not Mallam to Kaneshie traffic...lol... u fii chop like 3hours for there."

A third, Ariba wrote: "That's Ghana for u ...we are now officially welcoming you."



The Jamaican singer has been spotted in Ghana on different occasions. In August this year, he announced that his fifth studio album launch will be held in the West African country.



"I’m doing my next album launch in Ghana and everyone’s AKWABA," he wrote in a tweet dated August 12, 2021.





