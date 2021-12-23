Jamaican singer, Kranium to visit Ghana to support Sarkodie’s rapperholic concert

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: ghpage.com

Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer, Kranium, has expressed interest and desire in visiting Ghana to support Sarkodie.



According to him, he has decided to visit the West African country purposely to add more energy and colour to the annual festival dubbed “Rapperholic” hosted by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.



In a tweet, the 28-year-old “Nobody Has To Know” hitmaker said he has fast-tracked his travel arrangements to make it to Ghana in time for the Rapperholic Concert on the night of Christmas Day.



"Think I might Jump On A flight to Ghana and Check out my bro @sarkodie #Rapperholic #ChristmasNight …. Calling Travel Agent Right Now look like it about fi be a vibe."



Kranium’s decision to visit Ghana to support Sarkodie takes the shape and form of Beenie Man’s visit to Ghana to support Stonebwoy.







