Jah Lead reveals why he left HighGrade Family

Entertainment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Talented singer and songwriter, Jah Lead, who is known to have worked with Samini’s HighGrade Family has disclosed why he left the record label.



Asked why he is no longer with the record label he shared; “Well, I felt it was maturity. I think nobody stays in their parent’s house forever so it was just time for me to leave.”



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “It always depends on you the artiste, where you’re looking and where you want to go because usually, all the waves start from you the artiste in your head before it gets to the next person”.



The talented artiste believes that, for one to move to the next stage of their lives, they sometimes have to move and be independent which is another reason why he decided to leave the record label.



“If you’re not 100% in control of your work in this life, people will always make decisions for you especially once you’re working in a team where there will always be disagreements” he shared.



Jay Lead expressed that, he felt matured and he wanted to handle things on his own, bear every problem that comes his way and take responsibility for himself hence his decision.



“We didn’t have a fight or any problem and we didn’t even decide that I was no longer going to do music. I am still family and so are they” he shared.



He stated that he is currently an individual artiste, trying to push his music.